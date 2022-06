Фемке Бол подобри рекорд на 25 години в Осло

How about THAT ‼️



Insane effort from Femke Bol 🇳🇱 who runs 52.61 to destroy the #OsloDL 400m hurdles record that had stood to Deon Hemmings 🇯🇲 since 1997 😲



This is her second @Diamond_League victory after #RomeDL! pic.twitter.com/l8GzJQ1BK9