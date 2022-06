Плишкова и Касаткина се класираха за четвъртфиналите в Берлин

Daria Kasatkina prevails in the all-Russian clash as she beats the in-form Ekaterina Alexandrova 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals of the Bett1 Open!



Too many unforced errors from Katya today, a well-deserved rest for her before Bad Homburg now!



