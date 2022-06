Британец поднесе голямата изненада на старта в Лондон

Wow.



#180 Ryan Peniston beats the Roland Garros runner up, ATP #5 and top seed Casper Ruud 7-6(4), 7-6(2) to reach the 2nd round at the Queen's Club. Incredible win for the Brit, even if we weren't expecting Ruud to be great in the first week on grass.



