Байерн ще финализира сделката за Мане следващата седмица

Sadio Mané's transfer to FC Bayern will happen. But not in the next 2-3 days, rather 6-9 days. There are still steps to go through. Mané only wants Bayern - Personal agreement reached: contract of at least 3 years. Expected fee: €30-40m guaranteed plus add-ons [@Plettigoal] pic.twitter.com/oKHuQdaVTB