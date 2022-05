Гуардиола: Ако подновя договора си, ще е в края на следващия сезон

Pep Guardiola tells Sky Sports: “If I extend my contract, it will be at the end of next season. Before it's not gonna happen. I'm here since many years and I need to see how we feel together, me and the team”. 🚨🔵 #MCFC



“I'd like to stay 10 more years - but we need time”. pic.twitter.com/ZfaOOISIAD