Циципас защити титлата си в Монте Карло

🔙 Back-to-back champion in Monte Carlo

🏆 2nd Masters 1000 title, 8th ATP title, 3rd title in a row on clay

🥈No. 2 in the ATP Race to Turin



Stefanos Tsitsipas 🇬🇷 defeats Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3 7-6 and successfully defends his title.#RolexMCMasters pic.twitter.com/D265Qqn9NH