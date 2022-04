РБ Лайпциг си намери потенциален заместник на Адейеми

Excl: RB Salzburg are set to sign Brazilian striker Fernando from Shakhtar Donetsk. Deal at final stages. He’s gonna join RB Salzburg from July 1. ⚪️🇧🇷 #transfers



Fernando will be the replacement for Karim Adeyemi - Borussia Dortmund are pushing to complete the deal. pic.twitter.com/q65sVNmz5n