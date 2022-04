Агентът на Бейл: Феновете на Реал Мадрид ще съжаляват за липсата на обич към него

Bale will leave Real Madrid on a free. His agent Jonathan Barnett tells @DeportesCuatro: “Bale deserves a grand farewell by the club, Florentino has always supported him” ⚪️ #RealMadrid



“Bale loves the city of Madrid & Real a lot, ‘parasites’ are the ones that speak ill of him”. pic.twitter.com/NFrWO51ziP