Лапорта с коментар за Холанд и лятната селекция на Барселона

Barça president Joan Laporta: "We will complete at least 4 signings to reinforce the attack, midfield and defence". Kessié signed, Christensen verbally agreed. 🔵🔴 #FCB



"Haaland? There are signings that we cannot do because it would hurt our economy until 2023", Laporta added. pic.twitter.com/ITpvhRujrz