Mercedes показа новата кола на сигурността

.@MercedesAMG has unveiled the new Safety and Medical Cars for the 2022 #F1 season.



The Safety Car will be a more hardcore version of the previous AMG GT, the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series.



The Medical Car will be the 4-door version of the GT, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+. pic.twitter.com/5S8ywCKxKs