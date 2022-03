Бензема бележи, асистира и твори история

7 - @realmadriden 's @Benzema 🇫🇷 has scored 20 goals in @LaLigaEN 21/22, becoming the seventh player to score 20+ goals in four successive campaigns, behind Mundo 🇪🇸, Alfredo Di Stéfano 🇦🇷🇪🇸, Hugo Sánchez 🇲🇽, Lionel Messi 🇦🇷, Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹 and Luis Suárez 🇺🇾. Ace. pic.twitter.com/bV3xkWJCQT

3 - @realmadriden's Karim @Benzema 🇫🇷 has become the third player to reach 100 assists in @LaLigaEN in the 21st century, after Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 (192) and Daniel Alves 🇧🇷 (103). Centenary. pic.twitter.com/QB95p88IXr