Де Лихт: С напускането на Роналдо загубихме 30 гола

Matthijs de Ligt tells Rondo: "What Mino Raiola said [leave in July] happened three months ago, so many things can change. At the moment I'm focused on this season". 🇳🇱 #Juve



"I am really enjoying myself here at Juventus. I'm learning more every week and I really like that". pic.twitter.com/CkWLnI1DsK