Дел Пиеро преди мача с Виляреал: На хартия Ювентус е абсолютният фаворит, но...

One of the best things about playing games like this is meeting legends such as 𝘼𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙧𝙤 𝙙𝙚𝙡 𝙋𝙞𝙚𝙧𝙤 ⚫⚪.



The legendary former @juventusfcen player visited the Miralcamp Training Ground today to find out more about the #YellowsAcademy model first hand.#UCL pic.twitter.com/8CM9IMI1m7