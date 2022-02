Тилеманс отхвърли офертата на Лестър

I’ve been told Youri Tielemans will NOT extend his contract with Leicester. New deal bid has been turned down - current one expires in 2023. 🔵 #LCFC



Of course Youri will be professional, he’s focused on Leicester. Many top clubs want him for June.



More: https://t.co/zGmzMaADUd pic.twitter.com/BIpAwzzGfp