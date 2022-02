Швеция нанесе първо поражение на олимпийския шампион САЩ в мъжкия кърлинг

The men's second round-robin session is about to start in the Ice Cube, featuring the re-match of the #PyeongChang2018 Olympic final.



Here are the games of the session:



🇺🇸 USA - SWE 🇸🇪

🇳🇴 NOR - CAN 🇨🇦

🇨🇳 CHN - ROC 🥌

🇬🇧 GBR - ITA 🇮🇹#Curling #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/QaGiej2GH0