Тотнъм се насочва към марокански национал за заместник на Ндомбеле

Sofyan Amrabat is on Tottenham list, first contacts took place on Sunday. Talks ongoing - deal also depends on Tanguy Ndombele loan move to PSG. All parties involved are in talks. ⚪️ #THFC



Fiorentina need some time to complete Amrabat deal as they're busy with Vlahović-Juve bid.