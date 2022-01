Яник Синер победи Алекс Де Минор и е на 1/4-финал на Australian Open

Sinner outlast the Demon 🔥@janniksin secures his spot in the next round of the #AusOpen after his 7-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Alex De Minaur.



It's the first time in 49 years that two Italian players are in the QF of a Grand Slam 🇮🇹 🙌



🎥: @australianopen | #AusOpen | #AO2022 pic.twitter.com/WD0nooSTRh