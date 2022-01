Холанд: Притискат ме, но скоро ще взема решение

Borussia Dortmund CEO Watzke on Haaland statement: "He is a spontaneous person. He's allowed to do that. There is no problem with Erling. But he must also have some understanding for our situation" 🟡 #BVB



"We can't wait until the end of May", he told Ruhr Nachrichten. @BVBBuzz pic.twitter.com/WAxnar6oo8