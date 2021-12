Безкомпромисен Питър Райт по пътя към 1/4-финалите на Световното по дартс

𝗪𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝗽𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗹𝗲!



Peter Wright is the final player through to the Quarter-Finals as he ends Ryan Searle's run at the 2021/22 @WilliamHill World Darts Championship!#WHDarts pic.twitter.com/cM6fOc2vPR