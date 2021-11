Маркизио: Ювентус в момента няма идентичност

“Almost every match there’s a different formation, Allegri hasn’t found his 11. Maybe this is really year 0.



I don’t see this Juve being like the one that came back in 2015/16.



It looks a lot more like Del Neri’s Juve that came in 7th place.”



🗣 Marchisio to GdS pic.twitter.com/dfQKQFyLrI