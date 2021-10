Барселона мечтае за Юрген Клоп

🇪🇸 𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗦: Barca President Joan Laporta is considering many candidates for manager, but his BIG DREAM is to bring Jürgen Klopp according to Spanish newspaper @SPORT



‘It’s almost impossible to convince him to leave #LFC’ 📰🚫



✍🏻 @Bleedinglfcred https://t.co/xfbA9J9FoO