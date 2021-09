Интересно: Ливърпул и Челси с еднакви резултати във всеки кръг до момента

Liverpool and Chelsea are matching each other this season 😳



Week 1:

Liverpool win 3-0

Chelsea win 3-0



Week 2:

Liverpool win 2-0

Chelsea win 2-0



Week 3:

Liverpool draw 1-1

Chelsea draw 1-1



Week 4:

Liverpool win 3-0

Chelsea win 3-0



Week 5:

Liverpool win 3-0

Chelsea win 3-0 pic.twitter.com/v08izk4fY9