Селта и клубна легенда зарадваха феновете на тима с добра новина навръх Коледа

𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 📣 Iago Aspas extends his contract 👑



O Rei das Bateas continues his legend and legacy at the club of his life for another year.



Congrats, @aspas10! 🩵 pic.twitter.com/16uxLxhP89