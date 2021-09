Памела Дуткевич-Емерих прекратява спортната си кариера

Pamela Dutkiewicz 🇩🇪 has announced her retirement from athletics. 🏁



Major medals:

🥉 2017 European Indoors

🥉 2017 World Champs

🥈 2018 Europeans



PBs:

60mH 7.79

100mH 12.61 pic.twitter.com/Y4d8b9GZNu