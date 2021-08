Нидерландия сътвори ново голово шоу и се натресе на САЩ, Бразилия пощади 10 от Замбия

🇺🇸 @USWNT held the record for goals in one Women's #OlympicFootball Tournament: 16 in 2012 ⚽️



🇳🇱 The Netherlands have smashed it by scoring 21 – and, astonishingly, in just 3 matches 🤯#Olympics #Football #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/pKO8kGrfYs