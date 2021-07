Барса няма пари, но продължава да взима футболисти

🇦🇹 Yusuf Demir (18) joins Barcelona B on loan! 😯



Joins for the season with an option to buy of around €10M.



👕 Rapid Wien

☑️ 8 starts (38 apps)

⚽️ 9 goals

🅰️ 4 assists

🔥 Goal involvement every 95 min



Big move but thought a full season in the Rapid Wien XI would suit him! pic.twitter.com/wDdvmZfdu4