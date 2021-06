Флорентино Перес обяви кой ще е капитан на Реал Мадрид през новия сезон

Florentino Perez confirms as reported today: Marcelo will stay and he’ll be the captain. ⚪️ #RealMadrid



“Marcelo will be our captain next season. It's difficult to find another LB like Marcelo. Him and Roberto Carlos have been the best in the history”, Florentino said. 🇧🇷 https://t.co/zWVtXA0kad