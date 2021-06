Меси: Срещу Уругвай ще е още по-трудно

🔎 | FOCUS



Lionel Messi vs Chile:



👌 65 touches

⚽️ 1 goal

🥅 7 shots/3 on target

🎯 1 big ch. created

🔑 4 key passes

🔭 3/4 acc. long balls

👟 30/38 acc. passes

💨 2/3 succ. dribbles

⚔️ 5/10 ground duels won

📈 8.4 SofaScore rating



He is our man of the match! 💫#CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/Qm16nlxdxp