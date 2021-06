Кайседо получи шанс като титуляр, но Еквадор отново загуби

🇵🇪 The Peruvians insisted their 2022 #WorldCup dream wasn't over. They backed it up with a superb win in Quito, where Ecuador had won their last two #WCQ, scoring 10 goals in the process. Will we see La Blanquirroja in Qatar?@SeleccionPeru | @CONMEBOL pic.twitter.com/MgCpWrBhgL