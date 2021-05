Радо Парапунов изведе университета на Хавай до финала в NCAA (видео) 🏐

It’ll be “Let’s Go ‘Bows” vs. “B-Y-U” in the national championship match on Saturday at the Covelli Center. The second-seeded Cougars join No. 1 #HawaiiMVB in the final with a 25-22, 25-15, 26-28, 25-20 win over Lewis. @StarAdvertiser pic.twitter.com/u3Aynn5zGd