Моуриньо се съгласил на доста по-малка заплата, за да поеме Рома

Sky Sport: Mourinho's salary in Roma will be 7 million euro per year



It's a 2nd salary among SerieA coaches after Conte (12 mil)



But there is an interesting clause: seems Spurs will pay him 9 mill for the 1st season in Roma. He can top Conte with 16 mil in total, not bad Jose;) pic.twitter.com/L2Cy2tQYkL