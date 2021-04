Пирло: Искаме да се реваншираме срещу исторически враг на Ювентус

🎙| Pirlo’s press conference:



-Chiellini to play.

-Chiesa & Demiral not ready yet.

-Danilo & Bonucci to be evaluated.

-Rabiot to start.

-Ramsey could play.

-Morata is fine, could feature

-Confident reaching the goals and targets for this season. #FiorentinaJuve pic.twitter.com/lzy9J05TVk