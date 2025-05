Aтлетико Мадрид пак се провали далеч от дома

20 - Ante Budimir 🇭🇷 is third Croatin player to score 20+ goals in a single season in @LaLigaEN history after Davor Suker (twice, 24 with Sevilla in 1993/94 and 24 with Real Madrid in 1996/97) and Alen Peternac (23 with Real Valladolid in 1996/97). Gun. 🔫 pic.twitter.com/CSVnpFVkAO