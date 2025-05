Капанен класира Едмънтън за финала на Запад в НХЛ

The @FlaPanthers get yet ANOTHER goal from their defensemen! 👀



That's 10 goals from their blueline during these #StanleyCup Playoffs!



🇺🇸: @espn ➡️ https://t.co/m0LyTCHYnH

🇨🇦: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ ➡️ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/njVPNrp3B7