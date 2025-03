Във Формула 1 обсъждат сериозно връщането към V10 моторите

🚨 BREAKING: Formula 1 could go back to using V10 engines!



There are discussions taking place within F1, with one to keep the current regs for 2 more years and switch to V10's in 2028



Another is to keep the 2026 regs for only 3 years instead of 5 before switching to V10 engines pic.twitter.com/xGmWQw3pq6