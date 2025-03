Легендарният Франческо Фридрих спечели титлата на четириместен бобслей на Световното първенство в Лейк Плесид

Francesco Friedrich 🇩🇪 has celebrated his 20th major title as a bobsleigh pilot with winning gold in the 4-man bobsleigh at the IBSF World Championships 2025 in Lake Placid (USA).✨



