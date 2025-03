Изгоненият при загубата на Атлетико се извини за обидата си към съдията

💣🚨 BREAKING: Ángel Correa is expected to face a 4 to 12 match suspension in La Liga, according to multiple sources.



After he was given the red card, he told the referee: “Hijo de mil p*tas, cag*n. La c*ncha de tu madre (Son of a thousand wh*r*s, coward. Your mother’s c**t.)” pic.twitter.com/RAQNWnFY7H