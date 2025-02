Трансферна цел на Левски отива в Серия "А"

🇬🇪🇧🇦Guliashvili summer move impending...



Lelo reports about the possibility of Udinese signing the Sarajevo forward for the upcoming summer.🇮🇹



Udinese's representatives have apparently held talks with the Bosnian side.👀



Sarajevo most recently rejected Levski Sofia's bid.🇧🇬❌ pic.twitter.com/mgISgUNBTB