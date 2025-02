Каземиро: Още в Милано Модрич ни призова да спечелим ШЛ три поредни пъти

🗣️ Casemiro: “Mbappé is unstoppable. My first meeting with him was in UCL vs PSG, he did everything to us. We lost 1-0 from his goal, it was crazy.



He’ll go down in football history. We can’t always ask him to have a 9/10 match, but he never goes below 7.5 or 8.” @diarioas pic.twitter.com/qmPd37L99V