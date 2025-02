Мемфис Депай бе осъден за шофиране в нетрезво състояние

🚨 Memphis Depay has been given a suspended prison sentence by the Monaco justice system. ⚖️😳



This is because he was arrested for drunk driving in the summer of 2024. His blood alcohol level was 1.01 mg/l while driving a Rolls-Royce. 😬🚔



(Source: @Nice_Matin) pic.twitter.com/8XNKWTzyLC