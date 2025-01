Арсенал е изпратил изненадваща оферта за Оли Уоткинс

🚨🔴⚪️ Aston Villa have rejected today an official bid from Arsenal for Ollie Watkins.



Proposal around £60m turned down as Villa are not happy with timing of the bid, ahead of crucial UCL game for the club.



👀🇸🇦 Villa are also in active talks with Al Nassr for Jhon Durán. pic.twitter.com/krgJfZzyIH