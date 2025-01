Нани Рома с първа етапна победа в "Дакар" от 2015 насам

🎥 @Yazeed_AlRajhi wraps up the stage! He lost 13′11″ to Gutiérrez but extended his lead over Nasser Al Attiyah to just over 2′30″.

The fight is far from over! 🔥🏁 #Dakar2025 #DakarInSaudi pic.twitter.com/FWdVp85hbd