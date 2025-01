Волфсбург удължи неприятната серия на Хофенхайм

🛑 FINAL +3 ✅ Wolves win! 🔥



We kick off 2025 with a win on the road! 💪



Amoura's first half header the difference in the end as we pick up an important three points on Matchday 16 in the Bundesliga. 🇩🇿🐺

___

0-1 #TSGWOB#VfLWolfsburg 🟢⚪️ pic.twitter.com/qGQhJEy6wk