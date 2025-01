Team Spirit is happy to announce that Magomed @Collapse1221 Khalilov and Airat @Silentdota2 Gaziev are returning to our Dota 2 roster after a vacation.



Illya Yatoro Mulyarchuk is returning as well, which means Alan @satanicdota Gallyamov becomes a substitute. pic.twitter.com/xAdT3rrQs0