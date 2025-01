Уайтман се завърна с победа и рекорд

Jake Wightman is back on the track once again 🔥



The 2022 world 1500m champion returns to competition for the first time in seven months at the Scottish 3000m Indoor Championships 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



He clocks 7:44.94 over the distance in Glasgow 🏃



📹 @euancrumley pic.twitter.com/4JPwpHegbY