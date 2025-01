Даниел Сандърс спечели пролога на рали "Дакар" при мотоциклетистите

🏍 Rally2 winner Edgar Canet wrapped up his first-ever Dakar special stage in 3rd place overall in the bike category.👏

Did you see that coming? Is he in your team on #RaceToWinByAramco?

👉 https://t.co/TIAAE1lgI7#Dakar2025 #DakarInSaudi pic.twitter.com/l077nq2Jv1