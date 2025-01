Дориан "⁠xertioN⁠" Берман е №14 за годината

MOUZ's star spacetaker @xertioNCS debuts at 14th place in the Top 20 Players of 2024 ranking by @1xBet_Esports and @skinclubmedia thanks to his excellent floor throughout the year and being the top performer in his team's two trophy-winning campaigns



🔗 https://t.co/E3oMydzLAL pic.twitter.com/6PRIJEZ1ih