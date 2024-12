Агентът на Ямал: Той със сигурност ще остане в Барселона, беше най-добрият играч през годината

🚨🔵🔴 Jorge Mendes: “Lamine Yamal will surely sign new deal at Barça”.



“Lamine must stay at Barcelona. I can’t say when, but it will definitely happen”.



“He had a phenomenal 2024, and for me, he was the best player in the world last year with Spain and Barça”. pic.twitter.com/iDBfYsriPF