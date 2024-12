🚨NEW UFC SIGNING



Dana White reveals on his Instagram story that the UFC has signed 19 year old women’s bantamweight, Alice Pereira (6-0) 🇧🇷



The “Golden Girl” received a FaceTime call from UFC Matchmaker Mick Maynard to receive a Christmas gift 🎁



(🎥: @danawhite) pic.twitter.com/7dnal2LqDf