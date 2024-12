Нотингам Форест излезе трети след успех над Тотнъм и сгъсти още повече облаците над главата на Постекоглу

Nottingham Forest have already won more Premier League games in 2024/25 than they did in the WHOLE of the two previous campaigns.



◎ 2022/23: 38 games, 9 wins

◎ 2023/24: 38 games, 9 wins

◉ 2024/25: 18 games, 10 wins



